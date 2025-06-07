Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja On Cusp Of Achieving Elusive Feat In Tests Ahead Of Australia's Clash Against South Africa In WTC Final

Updated 7 June 2025 at 17:06 IST
WTC 2023-2025 Final: Pat Cummins-led Australia will lock horns against Temba Bavuma's South Africa to defend the prestigious World Test Championship (WTC) title in the Final clash of the 2023-2025 season at the iconic Lord's on June 11th.
Australia reached the Final of the WTC 2023-2025 season after beating India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-2025. The Aussies finished in the second position on the points table with a percentage of 67.54.
On the other hand, South Africa's win over Pakistan helped the Proteas confirm their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) summit clash. Temba Bavuma's side held the top of the standings with a percentage of 69.44. The Proteas are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures in the long format.
If Australia manages to win the World Test Championship 2023-2025, the Pat Cummins side will become the first team in the history of the tournament to do so.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins will also be eying an elusive milestone in the crucial Test match. The Aussie bowler is just six wickets to touching the 300-wicket mark in the long format.
Pat Cummins made his debut in red-ball cricket in 2011. Following that, he has played 67 Tests and 125 innings, picking up 294 wickets at an economy rate of 2.90. Cummins will become the eighth Australian bowler to achieve the feat in the long format.
On the other hand, Aussie opener Usman Khawaja is just 70 runs away from reaching the 6000-run mark in red-ball cricket.
Khawaja has scored 5930 runs at a strike rate of 48.93 and an average of 45.61 after playing 80 Test matches and 144 innings. The 38-year-old made his debut in red-ball cricket in 2011 against England. Usman Khawaja is the 16th highest run-getter for Australia.
In the recently concluded BGT 2024-2025, Pat Cummins was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Aussies, with 25 wickets in 10 innings. On the other hand, Khawaja scored 184 runs in five matches and 10 innings in the five-match series against India.
Published 7 June 2025 at 17:06 IST