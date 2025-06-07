Republic World
Updated 7 June 2025 at 15:44 IST

Will The WTC 2025 Final Be Played With The Dukes Or The Kookaburra Test Ball? Nathan Lyon Answers The Million Dollar Question

Australia and South Africa will meet in the final of the World Test Championship which will be played at Lords on 11th June 2025.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Nathan Lyon
Nathan Lyon | Image: AP

The World Test Championship final is all set to be played at the iconic Lords Cricket Ground in England with Australia looking to defend their crown and South Africa looking to win their first WTC Final. South Africa and Australia, both have had terrific test seasons throughout the WTC cycle of 2023-2025. As the final is now all set to be played from 11th June onwards, Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has answered the million dollar question on whether the WTC final will be played with the Dukes ball or the Kookaburra ball. 

WTC Final's Ball Revealed By Nathan Lyon 

Recently while speaking to the ICC, Australian ace spinner Nathan Lyon revealed that the WTC final will be played with the Dukes ball. In his statement, Nathan Lyon further revealed that the match between South Africa and Australia will be decided by the bowling units of both countries. 

“It's going to be different challenge and with foreign conditions and the Dukes ball. It's going to be two best bowling attacks going at each other which is another exciting thing so it's going to be a good challenge for all batters," said Nathan Lyon in his statement regarding the WTC final and the ball that will be used. 

ICC events are generally played with the Kookaburra, but since the Final will be played at Lord's, they are using the Dukes ball. 

What Is The Difference Between The Dukes And The Kookaburra Ball? 

ICC events are generally played with the Kookaburra, but since the Final will be played at Lord's, they are using the Dukes. The difference? The Kookaburra stops swinging after 10-15 overs, offers a bit of reverse swing, but at times doesn't trouble the batters much irrespective of the conditions, the batters just need to see the first fifteen overs off. The Dukes on the other hand, keeps swinging the entire day, the more overcast it gets, the more dangerous it becomes for the batter. The Dukes ball reverses more than the Kookaburra making it more challenging for the batters, the only time it gets easy to play is when the sun is beating down.

Dukes at times takes the spinners out of the game, the Kookaburra doesn't. The Dukes is hand-stitched, giving it a more prominent seam, which helps it swing for longer duration. The Kookaburra on the other hand is machine-stitched with a less prominent seam which takes the swing away as the ball starts to lose shape and starts getting old. 

Published 7 June 2025 at 15:44 IST