'Should Have Slapped Me': PBKS Batter Shashank Singh Makes Stunning Claim About Captain Shreyas Iyer Following IPL 2025 Final

Punjab Kings had a fantastic season in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League as the Punjab based franchise made it into their second final of the tournament. The dream story for PBKS could not get the dream ending that their season deserved as the Shreyas Iyer led Punjab Kings failed to win their first ever IPL title in the final where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by a margin of six runs. As PBKS missed out on their first IPL title, batter Shashank Singh has made a stunning claim about himself and Shreyas Iyer.
An incident had occurred during the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians which was the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League. Shashank Singh during the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians had gotten run out in a casual manner which had angered Shreyas Iyer. As the IPL ended, Shashank Singh opened up on the incident as he claimed that Shreyas Iyer should have slapped him for his run out.
“I deserve it, Iyer should have slapped me, my father didn’t speak to me till the finals. I was casual, I was walking on the beach not even in the garden. It was a crucial time, Shreyas was clear that I didn’t expect this from you but later he took me out for dinner,” said Shashank Singh according to the Indian Express.
According to a report by the Indian Express which also cited a source from the BCCI, after two back to back fantastic seasons in the Indian Premier League by Shreyas Iyer, that too with two different teams has now entered the race to become India's next white ball captain with retirement looming for current ODI captain Rohit Sharma.
Shreyas Iyer in the 2024 season had won the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders and he followed it up in 2025 by joining Punjab Kings and leading them to their second final of the IPL.
