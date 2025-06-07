‘We Will Conquer’: PBKS Spin Maestro Yuzvendra Chahal Pens Down Heartfelt Note As Punjab Kings Miss Out On Maiden IPL Title

Punjab Kings will have to wait a while more for their first ever Indian Premier League title following the defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The two teams met in the final of IPL 2025 which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings during the clash won the toss and chose to bowl first. As RCB got down to bat, they were able to put up 190 runs on the board. As Punjab got down to chase the target of 191, they were stopped in their tracks by Krunal Pandya and the other RCB bowlers. In the end, it was RCB who won their first title by a margin on six runs.

Chahal Believes PBKS Will Win The War

Following Punjab Kings’ defeat in the final of IPL 2025, India and PBKS spin maestro Yuzvendra Chahal took to social media to pen down a heartfelt note for his franchise as they continue to wait for their first title. In his letter, the ace spinner thanked the management and the support staff while calling the IPL season an amazing experience.

"This IPL season has been such an amazing experience. This team is full of grit, passion and unwavering sportsmanship and we showcased the same on the field. The hunger continues and we will conquer this battle for sure. Special thanks to my teammates and my humble gratitude to the management and each member of the support staff. A big thank you to the Punjab fans for your amazing support throughout the tournament,” said Yuzvendra Chahal in his Instagram story.

Yuzvendra Chahal Failed To Be Difference Maker In Final

During the IPL final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, a lot of hopes of the Punjab fans rested on Yuzvendra Chahal to be the difference maker in the match. Yuzvendra Chahal in his four overs that he bowled in the match, gave 37 runs and took zero wickets.