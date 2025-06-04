Poetic End To Virat Kohli's Wait For First IPL Trophy As Jersey Number 18. Wins Maiden Title In His 18th Season

Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured their first ever Indian Premier League title after a massive wait of 18 long years. Virat Kohli has been a part of the RCB franchise since the start of the IPL tournaments leading back 18 years. RCB managed to defend what was considered as a low total on the Ahmedabad ground as batting first RCB could only manage 190 runs on the board. As the chase began for Punjab Kings, the RCB bowlers were able to stop the flow of runs for the Punjab based franchise and get RCB the win.

Number 18 Wins IPL Title In 18 Years

Virat Kohli is quite arguably the greatest play in the Indian Premier League title. He holds several records in the Indian Premier League. One of the most notable award that Virat Kohli holds next to his name is the highest runs in an IPL season as the star batter made 973 runs in the 2016 season.

Virat Kohli also sits alone at the top of the highest number of runs in the history of the Indian Premier League with a total of 8661 runs in the tournament. In the 2025 season, Virat Kohli also broke the record for becoming the only batter to have more than 600 runs in five or more seasons of the IPL.

Virat Kohli's wait for the IPL title came to a poetic end as he the star batter with the iconic Number 18 jersey won the IPL title in his 18th year.

Virat Kohli Completes White Ball Cricket

With the win in the final of the 2025 Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli completed white ball cricket. Virat Kohli since the start of his career has now won the ICC ODI World Cup which he won in 2011. He followed it up by winning the 2013 and 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli also won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024.