Team India Train Up At Lord's, While Australia Lacks Access To Venue Just Days Before WTC Final: Report

Ahead of the coveted ICC World Test Championship Final, Australia was reportedly denied access to train at Lord's Cricket Ground. However, the Shubman Gill-led Team India was training at the venue on the same day. Given that the summit clash is just days away, the Pat Cummins-led side would have benefited from some game-time on the surface where the one-off Test would happen.
The England tour of India has a lot of attention as a new era commences for the Men in Blue at Leeds. After Rohit Sharma's retirement, Shubman Gill has been handed the captaincy reins, with Rishabh Pant being named as the new vice-captain. A young leadership unit would lead the Men in Blue when they locked horns against the Ben Stokes-led England. The Indian side has reached the UK and was recently seen training together. Notably, the Indian side was training at Lord's, while Australia was reportedly denied entry right before the WTC Final.
Cricket Australia's training hit a snag, as the players had to make a three-hour trip to find a training venue since they were denied permission to undergo preparations at Lord's on Saturday. As per Fox Sports, the Indian camp was handed permission by the respected authorities to train at Lord's Cricket Ground. On the other hand, they had conveyed to the Aussies that the ground was unavailable. What's interesting is that India's Test Series does not begin until June 20, while the WTC Final takes place on June 11, 2025.
The authorities' denial hampered Australia's plans to train at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. But they were eventually handed access a day later.
Notable Test Titans are currently in the UK, as massive cricketing events are expected to happen soon. Defending champions Australia and first-time finalists South Africa would lock horns for the World Test Championship Final at Lord's. With the coveted mace on the line, the Aussies would be keen to defend their title. On the other hand, the Proteas Men would deliver a strong fight to break their title drought and continue the 2025 trend.
After the WTC Final, England would host India for a five-match Test series, starting June 20. After the 4-1 humiliation, the Three Lions would aim to deliver a sound performance. Team India, under a new leadership, would be eager to put on a slugfest and gain early momentum as they begin their Test campaign.
