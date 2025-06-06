Preity Zinta Breaks Silence After Punjab Kings' Crushing Loss In IPL 2025 Final, Shares Healing Words: 'The Job Is Still Half Done'

Preity Zinta congratulates team members as she celebrates the team's victory against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League, 2025, at Narendra Modi Stadium | Image: ANI

Preity Zinta, the Indian actress and co-owner of the Punjab Kings, shared her first reaction after the IPL franchise suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. She applauded the team's dedication and acknowledged their hard-fought journey to the IPL 2025 summit clash. Despite ending up being the runner-ups, the PBKS co-owner was content with the team's performance. Zinta also said that the Punjab Kings would be back to complete the task, as it is still half done.

Preity Zinta Breaks Silence After Punjab Kings' Loss In IPL 2025 Final

The Punjab Kings' whirlwind run came to an unfortunate end at the IPL 2025 Final. The franchise ended their league-stage campaign on a high after securing the pole position in the IPL 2025 standings. Shreyas Iyer showcase incredible captaincy skills, which allowed them to deliver a promising outing throughout the league stage.

Iyer was just inches away from leading the franchise to a title win and end their longstanding trophyless drought. But RCB stole the show as they clinched their maiden title win in the Indian Premier League. After the heartbreaking defeat, franchise co-owner Preity Zinta expressed her thoughts about the squad and its fanbase.

"This year was unique. We smashed records even though we lost key and players to injury & national duty, witnessed a pause in the tournament, transferred home games to other states & evacuated a stadium ! We adapted & topped the points table after a decade & fought till the end in an exciting final.

"I promise we will come back to finish the job cuz as of now the job is still half done. See you next year in the stadium, till then take care n stay safe everyone," Preity Zinta said on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Punjab Kings Emerged As A Formidable Franchise In IPL 2025 Season

Even though Punjab Kings emerged as the runner-ups, the franchise has showcased that their temperament and grit have significantly strengthened this year. The significant overhaul during the IPL 2025 auction paid off well. While they missed out ending their title drought, PBKS' evolution would be an example of critical thinking and strategy.