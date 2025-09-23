Ravichandran Ashwin Set to Play ILT20; Has Four Offers From BBL as Well: REPORT

There is little doubt that Ravichandran Ashwin has been one of the finest spinners to have represented India. But now that he has retired, the veteran spinner is looking to explore new options. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Ashwin is set to feature in ILT20 and the Big Bash League.

Offers Galore For Ash

Ashwin has four offers in the BBL. He has an offer from Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder. Not just this, as well as Ricky Ponting's Hobart Hurricanes and Tim Paine's Adelaide Strikers. He will, of course, have to choose one of them. It is stunning to see Ashwin have four teams vying for him in the BBL. The 39-year-old star would be a great addition in the BBL, a league that is widely followed across the globe. It is understood that Ashwin is also interested in featuring in the The Hundred in UK and Major League Cricket in the USA.

Ashwin's Hectic Schedule

As direct signings were over, hence he could not directly enroll into one of the franchises for ILT20. He will be going through the auction process.

"I have registered for the auction. Hopefully, one of the six franchises will be interested in bidding for me," Ashwin said, confirming his enrollment for the auction, which is being held for the first time in four seasons in the UAE league.

