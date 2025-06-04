RCB to Hold Victory Parade After Clinching IPL 2025 Title on June 4 - From 4 PM Start Time to Live Streaming, Here's All You Need to Know

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar celebrates with the winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final | Image: AP

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended an 18-year wait to be crowned Indian Premier League champions when they beat Punjab Kings to clinch the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (June 3). It was a battle of two teams vying for their maiden crown and, in the end, it was RCB who came up trumps against PBKS.

Given the magnitude of RCB's support, as well as the long wait their passionate fans have had to endure for their first title win, it is no surprise that the team have moved quickly to organise a victory parade with their newly-won trophy. The RCB victory parade will see the team arrive in Bengaluru and then go through the city with the trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the RCB IPL parade set to take place in the city of Bengaluru.

RCB Victory Parade Date and Time

The RCB IPL parade will take place in the city of Bengaluru itself, meaning that the RCB players will catch a flight from Ahmedabad where the final was held and touch down in their home city for the parade.

The parade will get underway on June 4 (Wednesday) from 4:00 PM IST onwards and will see the whole RCB squad take part, including superstar player Virat Kohli and skipper Rajat Patidar.

The RCB victory parade will start at Vidhana Soudha in the city of Bengaluru and come to an end at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, the home ground of the RCB team.

RCB Victory Parade Telecast and Live Streaming

The RCB IPL parade will be available to watch on both television as well as online streaming.