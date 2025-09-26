REVEALED! How Abhishek Sharma Snubbed Shubman Gill's Advise During Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Game

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been getting India off to good starts in the ongoing Asia Cup. They have played an integral part in India's journey to the final. As most reckon, hailing from Punjab - they are a match made in heaven, but that is not the case. Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan revealed how Abhishek disobeyed Gill's advise during their Super Four game against Bangladesh.

Nasum Ahmed was the bowler and India had already got 15 runs in the over with a ball to go. Gill walked upto Abhishek and asked him to be careful and not take an unnecessary risk. Abhishek seemed to have agreed to it when Gill asked him, but he hit a six off the final ball of the over.

'Gill told Abhishek 15 runs had come. He said yes, but…'

"It's a different thing that they don't listen because it happened yesterday (Wednesday) as well. Shubman told Abhishek that 15 runs had come in the over and asked him to play the last ball carefully. He said yes, but hit the last ball for a six. So they try to explain things to each other, but this combination is amazing," Pathan said on SonySports.

Abhishek Outshines All

The southpaw has been in destructive form in the ongoing Asia Cup. He has got India off to flyers in all games and hence the side has benefitted.