Yuvraj Singh Lovingly Roasts 'Mr. Frank' Abhishek Sharma Ahead of India-Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma has taken the world of cricket by storm. He has been getting India off to flyers inside the powerplay and that is setting up wins. And now, he is being looked at as the future of Indian cricket. People who know Abhishek would also know that he is mentored by former cricket legend Yuvraj Singh.

Ahead of India's game against Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage, Abhishek posted a few stylish pictures of himself on his social media handles. His pictures were praised by fans in the comment section, but one special response stood out. It was Yuvraj who had reacted.

"I’ve got my eyes on you. Mr frank," said Yuvraj on the post.

Abhishek in Line to Bag POTS

With 173 runs in four outings, Abhishek is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament and with two more games to go, he looks like an absolute frontrunner to bag the player of the series award. It is his strike rate of 206.66 that has given headaches to oppositions. In fact, in his last two outings - he got scores of 74 against Pakistan and 75 against Bangladesh to power India to wins in the Super Four. Abhishek's ultra-aggressive style of batting has impressed one and all. He is surely redefining T20 cricket.

"He (Yuvraj Singh) always says — when you’ve hit a six, then give the other guy a chance to hit too. I’m working on that," said Abhishek after his whirlwind knock against Bangladesh.