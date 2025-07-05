Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI Comeback Plans Delayed As BCCI Defers Bangladesh White-Ball Tour To September 2026

Updated 5 July 2025 at 18:10 IST
Fans awaiting Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma comeback in ODI cricket may have to wait for a longer time. Team India's white-ball tour of Bangladesh has been postponed after both cricket boards have mutually agreed to defer the bilateral series.
Ever since Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from Tests, fans have eagerly looked forward to ODI matches as the only remaining stage to witness the iconic duo in action together. The sensational cricketers are yet to feature for Team India since the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where they emerged victorious.
The Bangladesh series was a stage where they could have made their return for Team India. But the fans would have to hold on to their excitement.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India [BCCI] have announced the postponement of the white-ball tour between India and Bangladesh. The series was supposed to happen in August 2025, which consisted three ODIs and Three T20I matches. But the BCCI and BCB have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series due to cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience for both sides.
"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026.
This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," the BCCI said in a statement.
As a result, the India white-ball tour of Bangladesh is expected to happen in September 2026. The revised dates for the tour would be announced would be announced in due course.
The fans would have to wait for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return as Team India do not have a white-ball series scheduled until October 2025. The Indian cricket's biggest stars would make their ODI comeback against Australia in an away series Down Under.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team would lock horns against Australia in ODIs, starting October 19, 2025, at the Optus Stadium. Both him and Virat Kohli would be in action at that time.
