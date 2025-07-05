Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s ODI Comeback Plans Delayed As BCCI Defers Bangladesh White-Ball Tour To September 2026

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have mutually agreed to defer the white-ball series, three ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals, between Bangladesh and India in August 2025 to September 2026.

This decision has been reached following discussions between the two Boards, taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams," the BCCI said in a statement.