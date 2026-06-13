Rohit Sharma Shatters 37-Year-Old Record As India Face Afghanistan In Dharamsala

India vs Afghanistan: The Shubman Gill-led Team India squared off against Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the first ODI of the series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, June 13.

The start of the match was delayed due to heavy rain, and the fixture was subsequently reduced to 25 overs. India won the toss and opted to bowl first.

ALSO READ: Morne Morkel Offers Crucial Rohit Sharma Update Ahead Of IND vs AFG 1st ODI

Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar Make ODI Debut For India

Before the toss, Harsh Dubey and Gurnoor Brar received their maiden ODI caps. KL Rahul presented Dubey with his cap, while Gill handed Brar his.

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Dubey has featured in 30 List A matches, bowling in 49 innings and claiming 31 wickets at an economy rate of 4.71 and a bowling average of 37.87. The 23‑year‑old has also scored 296 runs from 17 innings at a strike rate of 100.68.

Brar, on the other hand, has played nine List A matches, taking 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.47 and a bowling average of 39.00. With the bat, he has scored 26 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 173.33.

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Rohit Sharma Scripts History In ODIs

While two youngsters made their ODI debuts, Rohit Sharma also grabbed headlines by breaking a 37‑year‑old record. The former India skipper became the oldest player to represent the Men in Blue in ODIs, surpassing a milestone that had stood for nearly four decades.

Previously, the record was held by Mohinder Amarnath, who was 39 years and 36 days old when he made his final ODI appearance for India against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on October 30, 1989.

Currently, Rohit Sharma is 39 years and 44 days old, as he walked out to play against Afghanistan in Dharamsala.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Saleem Safi, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.