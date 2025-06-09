WATCH: Steve Smith Indulges In Hilarious Banter With Aussie Youngster Sam Konstas While Batting In The Nets Ahead Of WTC 2025 Final

A friendly banter between a veteran and a youngster has recently taken centre stage as Australia vice-captain Steve Smith and Sam Konstas were seen having a witty interaction with each other in England. As the side trains up for the ultimate showdown at Lord's, Smith could be seen having a banter with young batter Sam Konstas during a practice session.

Witty Steve Smith Has Fun Banter With Sam Konstas

The energy is raging as the Final Test match is almost upon us. The ICC World Test Championship will test the grit and perseverance of the two competing sides with the coveted mace on the line. Defending champions Australia are up against South Africa, with Lord's being the host to the one-off final. Australia has been the overwhelming favourite due to its dominant showcase in the past, which allowed the side to clinch the top spot in the rankings. Both sides have been undergoing vital preparations, but there's always some space for a friendly banter between two cricketers of the same side.

Australia batters Steve Smith and Sam Konstas were seen having a friendly banter as they took up some training for the upcoming World Test Championship Final. Smith looked at his best, both in terms of wit and playing abilities. The Mic'd Up batter was seen interacting with a batter before he faced some throwdowns. The veteran was heard saying, "You want in here? Come down there, Wax. Or just watch a clinic."

Further in the video, Steve Smith was seen talking to Sam Konstas after a session, where he said, 'How did you go Young?' to which he responded 'Smudge, out of 10. How was your net session?' The Aussie veteran said, 'Probably 9.7.' Before the video ended, Smith had said 'You're not well, mate.'

Australia Look Phenomenal Ahead Of WTC Final

Cricket Australia has an ideally balanced side, ranging from veterans like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Travis Head and more are expected to play a pivotal role. Dynamic faces like Sam Konstas have been heavily effective for the side, which could aid their case to emerge as a genuine powerhouse.