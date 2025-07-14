Sam Konstas' Hopes Of Playing The Ashes Under Severe Doubt, Youngster Registers Unwanted Record As Aussie Opener During AUS vs WI Pink-Ball Test

Updated 14 July 2025 at 16:46 IST
AUS vs WI: Just like India, Pat Cummins' Australia are also building towards a new side for the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 cycle. The Aussies have currently locked horns with West Indies in a three-match Test series. The Aussies have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series, and the final Test match of the series, the Pink-Ball Test match, is being played at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.
Pat Cummins' Australia have been doing well consistently in the longest format of the game for the past four years. They played two consecutive WTC Finals (2023 and 2025) and also won the coveted piece of silverware once. The Aussies are also in a transitional phase, and the West Indies series is extremely important for them. The AUS vs WI Test series in many ways is a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Ashes series.
Sam Konstas, who has been looked upon as Australia's opener for the future, has had a very bad time in West Indies. After Australia's failed experiment of using Marnus Labuschagne as an opener in the WTC 2025 Final, Konstas was given a chance to cement his place at the top of the order. Konstas managed to score only 50 runs at an average of 8.33. The tour for Konstas ended on a sour note as he fell to Shamar Joseph without getting a run against his name.
The youngster has now registered an embarrassing record of having the lowest batting average by an Australian on the tour to West Indies since 1984. With the Ashes all set to be played later this year, the Aussies will be worried about Konstas and their opening prospects for the big summer.
Australia's problems are not only confined to Sam Konstas. Their primary opener Usman Khawaja has been far from good too. Khawaja is an experienced campaigner, and Australia might have expected big things out of him, but it did not reap the desired results. Khawaja scored only 117 runs in six innings on the West Indies tour, but he managed to face more than 300 deliveries.
