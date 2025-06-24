Sanju Samson Set to Take Part in Kerala Cricket League 2025 After Forgettable IPL Season

Sanju Samson has finally managed to establish himself as a regular in the Indian cricket team in at least the T20I format, but he too would have been worried about his spot in the side after having a forgettable IPL 2025. The Rajasthan Royals captain missed a few games due to a finger injury and often played as the impact sub as a result. But that will not be the end of the T20 cricket he plays this year as he will take part in the Kerala Cricket League 2025. [IND v ENG DAY 5 UPDATES]

Sanju was involved with the league in its first season in 2024, but only as an ambassador. However, he will be entering the player auction in 2025.

Why Did Sanju Samson Miss Out on Kerala Cricket League in 2024?

It has become commonplace for state boards to host their own T20 leagues as it is a good way to not only boost income but also to give players another launchpad to the IPL.

A lot of states including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Mumbai and even Maharashtra have their own domestic T20 leagues, which sees even India internationals participate.

But Sanju ended up missing out in 2024 as the tournament took place when he was away on international duty, hence his role as an ambassador of the league.

Did Poor IPL Play Its Part?

Of course, the fact that Sanju had a forgettable IPL season would have perhaps motivated him to find time in his schedule to play the domestic cricket league.

He only played in 9 of the 14 group stage games as Rajasthan Royals failed to make the playoffs and in those games he scored 285 runs at an average of 31.67 and a strike rate of 140.39.