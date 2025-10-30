'Feels Like A Dream And Has Not Sunk In': Sensational Jemimah Rodrigues Celebrates Historic Win After Steering India To Women's World Cup Final

Riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' third ODI century, India have defeated Australia to secure a place in the Women's World Cup final. The defending champions posted a staggering total of 338 runs on the board, but the Women In Blue kept their belief intact and have chased down the target with nine balls to spare.

Jemimah Rodrigues Reflects In Her Magnificent Innings

India have qualified for the third ODI World Cup final and will face South Africa for the first time in the summit clash. After the match, Jemimah thanks her parents and coach for keeping their faith in her.

In the post-match interaction, she said, I want to thank Jesus. I could not do this on my own. I want to thank my mom, dad and coach and every single person who believed in me. It was really hard this last month. It feels like a dream and it still has not sunk in.

On being asked about his experience to bat at No.3, she replied, “Did not know I was batting at three. Was taking a shower, just told them to let me know. Five minutes before entering in, I was told I was batting at three. Not about me, wanted to win this match for India, and wanted to take this through”

Harmanpreet Kaur Delivers When It Mattered

Harmanpreet Kaur forged a 167-run partnership with Jemimah and navigated the challenges with ease. The Indian captain will now have the chance to lift India's first ever ICC trophy.

Kaur also continued her hot streak in 50-over knockouts, registering a half-century in 65 balls. This was her third fifty-plus score in the third 50-over WC knockout match, sitting just next to Aussie legend Belinda Clark (with four such scores in six innings).