Shreyas Iyer's Current Exploits Likely To Solidify India's Three Captain Theory In The Future, PBKS Skipper Emerges As Tough Competitor For Shubman Gill

Shreyas Iyer has proven himself to be a worthy captain in the Indian Premier League as in the 2024 season of the IPL, the batter led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy. Following his stint with KKR, Shreyas Iyer joined Punjab Kings for the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League. Shreyas Iyer in his first season as captain of the Punjab Kings led the side to the finals of the IPL where they succumbed to a six run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. As Shreyas Iyer led two different IPL teams to the final in back to back seasons, many people called for Shreyas Iyer to be in the race to become India's captain.

Could Shreyas Iyer Emerge As A Competitor For Shubman Gill?

Shreyas Iyer as a captain in the Indian Premier League has had two very successful outings in back to back season. The Indian Cricket setup have generally followed a one captain across all formats ideology but it is not the case as of right now as Shubman Gill leads the Test side with Rohit Sharma leading India in ODIs and Suryakumar Yadav leading India in T20Is.

As Rohit Sharma's retirement from ODI's draws closer, Suryakumar Yadav has not emerged as a contender to lead India in ODI's and Tests. This leaves Shubman Gill as a contender to become India's captain in the ODI format after Rohit Sharma.

However, a report by The Indian Express has revealed that Shreyas Iyer has emerged as a new contender to become India's white ball captain. With Shreyas Iyer having excellent performances across all three formats, Iyer could emerge as a competitor for Shubman Gill for India's captaincy.

This could also solidify India's three captain theory with the BCCI choosing to keep Gill as the Captain of the Test side and Suryakumar Yadav as the T20I skipper with Shreyas Iyer leading India in the fifty over format.

Shreyas Iyer In Race To Be India's Next White Ball Captain

Current Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has retirement looming over his head as the legendary batter has already retired from T20Is and Test cricket. With Rohit Sharma's time limited in Indian cricket, a report by the Indian Express has revealed that Shreyas Iyer has officially joined the race to become India's next white ball captain. The report also cited a BCCI source who confirmed the same. Shreyas Iyer up until last year was not even in the BCCI central contract list but after the recent performances, the report stated that the BCCI believes he might soon be a permanent member of the red ball team.

"Right now he just plays ODIs but after this IPL we can't keep him out of T20 internationals and even Tests. Plus he also has now officially joined the white-ball captaincy race," the BCCI source stated according to the report.