Shreyas Iyer In White Ball Captaincy Race Featuring Shubman Gill And Rohit Sharma After IPL 2025 Heroics? Report Makes Big Reveal

Shreyas Iyer faltered in the last hurdle as the Punjab Kings conceded a disappointing loss at the hands of RCB in the IPL 2025 final. Had PBKS managed to lift their maiden IPL title, Iyer would have been the third captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to lift consecutive IPL titles.
He led KKR to their third IPL trophy last year, and PBKS acquired his services at the IPL 2025 mega auction, making him the second most expensive player in IPL history. Iyer didn't disappoint, and the 30-year-old turned Punjab into a serial winning machine. They topped the league table, and their no-nonsense, aggressive winning style attracted a lot of praise. Iyer wasn't in the running for captaincy in red-ball cricket, but as per an Indian Express report, Iyer's brilliant leadership charge in IPL 2025 hasn't gone unnoticed and he has emerged as a future captaincy candidate.
An influential decision maker of Indian cricket told the Indian Express, “Right now he just plays ODIs but after this IPL we can’t keep him out of T20 internationals and even Tests. Plus he also has now officially joined the white-ball captaincy race.”
Shubman Gill has been handed the captaincy reign in Test after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the long format. Iyer hasn't played a Test match since the England game in Vizag last year. He was also not picked in the squad for the England tour, but the source indicated he might be in consideration for red ball cricket also in near future. In 14 Test matches, he has 811 runs at an average of 36.86 while in ODI, he has been one of the first names on the team list. Rohit is likely to lead the team in the 2027 ODI World Cup, but after he leaves white ball cricket, Iyer could be handed over the charge.
