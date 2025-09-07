Shreyas Iyer Candidly Speaks Out After Asia Cup Exclusion, Team India Star Selflessly Puts Ethics Over Ego

India's Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during their match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 against Pakistan, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad | Image: ANI

The Indian squad for the Asia Cup ignited significant chatter as credible cricketers were left out of the upcoming ACC tournament. A Young gun like Yashasvi Jaiswal being left out raises criticism over the BCCI selectors panel. Shreyas Iyer was also missing from the side and was not named in the backups.

Given that Shreyas Iyer emerged as a proven cricketer due to his run-making and leadership capabilities in white-ball cricket, his absence caused a stir among the Indian cricket fans.

Shreyas Iyer Breaks Silence On The Asia Cup Snub

Shreyas Iyer has finally spoken about his snub from the Asia Cup squad, saying that omissions can be frustrating in times when a player is consistent and putting their best efforts.

Despite the heartbreaking omission, Shreyas Iyer has kept spirits high and emphasised supporting the teammates who would perform well. The Indian middle-order batter added that the team's success brings ultimate happiness, showcasing his selfless nature.

"It is only frustrating when you know that you deserve to be in the team, in the playing XI. At that time, it is frustrating. But at the same time, when you know that someone is performing and playing consistently for the team and bringing their best, you support them. And eventually, the goal is for the team to win. When the team is winning, everyone is happy."

"But as I keep talking about integrity, even if you don't get a chance, you have to make sure that you do your work ethically. It's not like you do it only when someone is watching. Even when no one is watching, you have to keep doing your work," Shreyas Iyer said at a promotional event, as quoted by ANI.

BCCI Appoint Shreyas Iyer As India A Captain In Multi-Day Games vs Australia A

While Shreyas Iyer missed out on the Asia Cup squad, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave him a greater responsibility.

The Indian middle-order batter has been named as the captain for India A for the upcoming multi-day fixtures against Australia A.

The India A squad would also feature star Test players like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, and Devdutt Padikkal.