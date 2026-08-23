Shubman Gill Scripts History, Joins Elite List Featuring Sachin Tendulkar

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Indian skipper Shubman Gill completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket on Sunday.

Shubman Gill achieved the landmark during his side's second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo, ending the first session unbeaten on 13.

In 43 Tests, Gill has scored 3,004 runs in 77 innings at an average of 43.53, with a strike rate of 61.59, with 11 centuries and eight fifties.

At 26 years and 349 days, Gill is the fourth-youngest Indian batter to reach the milestone, with the youngest being Sachin Tendulkar at 23 years and 228 days.

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The batting superstar has taken to captaincy like fish to water and has not let the burden of leadership affect his batting, scoring 1,111 runs in 18 innings across 11 matches at an average of 74.06, with six centuries and a fifty, with a best score of 269.

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It was an even-stevens session on day one of the second Test at Colombo, with Sri Lanka striking twice to remove both Indian openers, but the two-time World Test Championship (WTC) finalists having two extremely reliable stars holding the fort down.

At the end of the first session, India was 88/2, with skipper Shubman Gill (13*) and Devdutt Padikkal (11*) unbeaten. India lost wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal (45 in 53 balls, with nine fours) and KL Rahul (18 in 33 balls, with two fours and a six).

India won the toss and elected to bat first, with Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain making his Test debut and spinner Kuldeep Yadav missing the match due to viral illness.

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Saransh Jain, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.