Star Players Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma, Harshit Rana Set To Feature In Upcoming Delhi Premier League Auction

Delhi Premier League: The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) announced on Tuesday, July 1st, the dates for the auction of the upcoming 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) season.

The DPL season 2 auction is scheduled for July 6th and 7th. The men's auction is scheduled for July 6th, and the women's auction is scheduled for July 7th.

The DDCA also confirmed that two new franchises will join the T20 tournament from the upcoming season 2. The two new franchises in the DPL season 2 are The Outer Delhi and The New Delhi.

Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana Set To Feature In Upcoming DPL 2025 Auction

Many star Indian cricketers will be going under the hammer in the forthcoming men's auction of the Delhi Premier League.

Players like Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana, Ishant Sharma, Priyansh Arya, and Digvesh Rathi will take part in the auction.

Other youngsters like Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, and Anuj Rawat will also feature in the upcoming men's auction.

Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana's Stats In T20s

Currently, Rishabh Pant is with Team India on their tour of England for the five-match Test series. Pant is a big name in T20 cricket. The 27-year-old played 216 T20s and 204 innings, scoring 5291 runs at a strike rate of 144.40.

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega-auction, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in the history of the tournament after Lucknow Super Giants roped him for a whopping amount of Rs 27 crore.

On the other hand, Indian speedster Harshit Rana has played 39 T20s and 37 innings, bagging 46 wickets at an economy rate of 9.36.

Ishant Sharma is a veteran in Indian cricket, playing 179 T20s and taking 155 wickets at an economy rate of 7.93.