Steve Smith Adapts Unique Method To Regain Match Fitness Ahead Of The AUS vs WI Second Test, Aussie Star Drops Big Update On Finger Injury

Australia vs West Indies: Pat Cummins' Australia are set to lock horns with Roston Chase's West Indies in the second Test match of the ongoing AUS vs WI series. Australia is currently 1-0 up in the series, and they'll look to close the deal and take an unassailable lead of 2-0 by defeating the hosts. The first Test match of the series ended in a very controversial fashion, with many on-field calls being questioned.

Steve Smith Trains In Baseball Cage To Regain Match Fitness

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith is considered to be one of the brightest cricketing minds. Smith's ability to perform in red ball cricket across various continents and conditions makes him one of the greats that the game has ever seen. Smith had missed the first Australia vs West Indies Test match after sustaining a compound dislocation in the little finger of his right hand.

Smith was undergoing rehabilitation, and it seems as if he will meet the fitness standards to qualify for the second Test match. According to Cricket Australia, Steve Smith has been training in a baseball cage in New York, where he owns an apartment. Smith had picked up the injury while fielding in the cordon during the recently concluded Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship 2025 Final.

First Australia vs West Indies Test Match Ends In Controversial Fashion

West Indies captain Roston Chase and Head Coach Daren Sammy voiced their dissent against the match officials. Sammy was also found guilty of breaching the ICC's code of conduct and was fined 15 percent of his match fees. But there is more bad news for the home side. In the first Test match of the series, the Aussies were without the services of Steve Smith.

With Marnus Labuschagne being sacked from the side during Smith's absence, West Indies would have fancied their chances to win the match, but all their efforts went in vain.