Team India Advised To Stick With Jasprit Bumrah In 2nd Test Despite Lord's Calling: 'Needs Of The Team More Important'

Jasprit Bumrah prepares to bowl on day two of the 1st test match between England and India at Headingley | Image: AP

India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah's participation in the second Test remains a mystery. The maverick fast bowler is tipped to miss the Edgbaston Test despite India's harrowing defeat against England at Headingley, Leeds.

Jasprit Bumrah Advised Not To Miss 2nd Test

There have been multiple reports that Bumrah might skip the second Test to keep a check on his workload. The 31-year-old had his fair share of injury concerns in the recent past, which has forced the player to miss the England series and the Champions Trophy. Head coach Gautam Gambhir insisted that managing Bumrah's workload will be of utmost priority, irrespective of India's performance in the five-match Test series.

But Mark Butcher feels Bumrah has had adequate rest after the first Test, and he should prioritise playing in the second Test.

On the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast, the former England cricketer said, “Bumrah is going to be a huge talking point as to whether or not this is one of his three Test matches. I think it has to be, it absolutely has to be. Six-day break after Headingley, 1-0 down, he plays. I know he wants to play at Lord’s but the needs of the team and the series are more important than his wish to play a Test at Lord’s.”

India Might Tweak With Their Team At Edgbaston

Apart from Bumrah, Shardul Thakur also might give a way for Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is expected to be involved at Edgbaston. Shardul had a poor outing with both bat and ball and has been under the scanner. Washington Sundar is another candidate who might get the nod. Apart from a handful of batters, the Indian batting lineup choked preet badly in both innings. This might have led Gambhir to play an extra batter in Sundar who could also be effective with his right arm off spin.