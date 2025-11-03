Travis Head Withdrawn From India T20I Series To Focus On Upcoming Ashes Campaign

Travis Head has been released from the Australian squad for the last two T20I matches in order to prepare for the upcoming Ashes series. The 1st Test match against England will take place from November 21 at Optus Stadium.

Travis Head Released from Australia T20I Squad

India drew level with Australia in the five-match T20I series with a five-wicket win in the 3rd match. Head will be unavailable for the last two matches and is likely to feature for South Australia in a 4th round Sheffield Shield fixture against Tasmania starting from next Monday.

Head follows the footsteps of Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, who will also be involved in Sheffield Shield matches in a bid to get in the groove of red-ball cricket. Both of them will appear for New South Wales in a mouth-watering clash against Victoria. Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland, who is all set to feature in the Ashes opener in the absence of Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Australia Squad Could be Announced before Next Monday

The Test squad for the first match is expected to be announced before the Sheffield Shield matches begin. Performance in the domestic matches could still play a pivotal role in determining the perfect combination for the first Test in Perth. All-rounder Cameron Green will represent Western Australia against Queensland and is expected to return to his bowling duties for the first time since the opening game of the season.

Advertisement

Australia will be determined to retain the Ashes on their home soil. Captain Cummins returned to training and could be available for the 2nd test match scheduled to be held at the iconic Gabba from December 4th. India have also released Kuldeep Yadav from the T20I squad, and he will now feature in the second four-day match against South Africa A starting on Thursday.