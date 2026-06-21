Vaibhav Sooryavanshi DETHRONES Yuvraj Singh to Record Fastest 50 by an Indian During Final vs Sri Lanka-A

Ind-A vs SL-A, Final: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was at his belligerent best on Sunday in the tri-series final against Sri Lanka-A. Batting first, Sooryavanshi got his innings off to a surreal start, dealing in boundaries and sixes. And even before anyone could notice, Sooryavanshi had brough up his fifty. His fifty came off merely 11 balls. During his knock, he edged past former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh for the fastest fifty by an Indian in any competitive cricket. His fifty was laced with five sixes and five fours - this also means he played merely one dot ball enroute fifty.

Eventually his mind-numbing knock came to an end six short of a century. Sooryavanshi perished for 94 off 29 balls. His innings featured a total of eight sixes and 10 fours. Eventually, it was Sahan Arachchige who got the prized scalp of Sooryavanshi.

Fastest 50 by an Indian (in any competitive cricket)

11 balls - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (List-A)

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12 balls - Yuvraj Singh (T20I)

12 balls - Abhishek Sharma (T20)

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13 balls - Yashasvi Jaiswal (T20)

13 balls - Urvil Patel (T20)

Sooryavanshi has been in ominous form since the IPL, where he emerged as the highest run-getter. He may have failed in a couple of games in the ongoing A-series, but in the summit clash - he has taken down Sri Lanka.

In fact, Sooryavanshi is a big-match player. In knockout games in 2026, he has always delivered.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 2026 Knockout matches

68 (33) - U19 Worldcup Semifinal

175 (80) - U19 Worldcup Final

97 (29) - IPL Eliminator

96 (47) - IPL Qualifier

94 (29) - Tri Series Final*