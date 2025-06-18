'The Best Player I've Ever Seen' - Vaibhav Suryavanshi Given Glowing Praise by Ex-Rajasthan Royals Player Jos Buttler

One of the biggest success stories of the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League was Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old rising superstar Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Many expected the young Bihar batter would be groomed as a player for the future but he ended up making his debut in the IPL 2025 when skipper Sanju Samson had to sit out for a few matches.

He made quite the impact on debut too, smashing Lucknow Super Giants skipper Shardul Thakur for a six on the very first ball he faced. But he saved his best for the Gujarat Titans, when he slammed a 35-ball 100 against them and broke multiple records.

Ex-RR player Jos Buttler saw that innings first hand given he was part of the GT camp and said the innings left him in awe.

Buttler Impressed by Suryavanshi's CSK Takedown

But the Suryavanshi knock that really left Buttler impressed was the one he played against Cheanni Super Kings, with Buttler admitting he was ‘blown away’ by the youngster.

"He played an innings against Chennai Super Kings a couple of matches later, I was watching on TV. CSK have seasoned pros like R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, but Suryavanshi went bang! And then he knocked one out to cover, like 'I'm so in control, I'll just take one now'. At that moment, I thought this guy is the best player I've ever seen. I was so blown away," Buttler said on the 'For The Love Of Cricket' podcast.

He further went on to compare the youngster's bat swing to legendary left-handers Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara.

How Did Vaibhav Suryavanshi Fare in Debut Season?

And while it might seem like a big comparison, the numbers do back up the fact that the 14-year-old made quite the impact in his first-ever season.

In the 7 matches he played, he scored 252 runs at a respectable average of 36 and a whopping strike rate of 206.56.