Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Make His India Debut Before Sachin Tendulkar? Robin Uthappa Envisions Bright Future For Bihar Batter

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has predicted that 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is expected to be in contention for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India. He believes that the Uncapped IPL hero, alongside Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, would also be in the race for the ICC tournament.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Debut Before Sachin Tendulkar? Uthappa Predicts

The IPL 2025 season saw several uncapped players rise to prominence, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi stealing the show with his explosive performance. The 14-year-old became IPL's youngest centurion and delivered a thunderous outing for the Rajasthan Royals. A dominant showcase earned him praise from the fans and veterans. Even PM Narendra Modi was in awe of his brilliance.

Robin Uthappa forecasts an exceptional future for the cricketing prodigy, saying that Vaibhav Suryavanshi would be in contention for the upcoming T20 World. Uthappa also believes uncapped stars Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh will also be in contention for the same.

"Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, all of them will definitely be in contention for a World Cup spot. It's about using the remaining T20s before the tournament to figure out the best 15-man squad. You already have Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, all Test players who can also thrive in T20s," Robin Uthappa said at the launch of the Australian Summer of Cricket 2025-26, as quoted by ANI.

Notably, if the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi receives an India call-up for the Men's T20 World Cup 2026, he could make his India debut at 15. Sachin Tendulkar made his debut appearance for Team India at age 16 when they faced off against Pakistan in Karachi. If Uthappa's prophecy is true, the Bihar batter could make his debut before the Indian cricket great.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Announced His Arrival In The Big Leagues With IPL

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's stardom was inevitable after the Rajasthan Royals picked him up for INR 1.1 Crore. The 14-year-old made his debut for the franchise, replacing the injured Sanju Samson as an opener. Vaibhav announced his arrival in the tournament after hitting a six off the first ball against LSG's Shardul Thakur.