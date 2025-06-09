Virat Kohli Afraid of English Conditions? Monty Panesar's Gives Bizarre Reason Behind Ex-India Captain's Test Retirement

India vs England: It is no secret that Virat Kohli has a slight weakness for balls outside the off-stump - fifth stump to be precise. In the past, bowlers have used that successfully to their advantage. Lately, Australia used that line during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy successfully. Now that Kohli has retired from Test cricket just ahead of an important English tour. So, did the pace, bounce and the swinging ball have an impact in Kohli's call to retire? Former English cricketer Monty Panesar is confident that it certainly one of the reasons at least.

Kohli's Off-Stump Struggles

Apart from a score of 100 in his first outing in Australia during the BGT, Kohli failed to make an impact and it was that fifth stump line that led to his undoing. So, when Panesar says that Kohli retired because he is afraid of the swing challenge, is he right? At the moment, it is not right to make a sweeping statement like that. Panesar reckoned Kohli has not overcome that problem as he was busy trying to win it for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Hazlewood is tied with Tim Southee for the most dismissals of Kohli in international cricket, with 11 dismissals each. The Australian seamer had made Kohli his bunny.

KING Kohli Retires as a Test Ambassador

While his retirement at 36 seemed a little premature for fans and experts as most reckon he is still fit enough to continue on for at least two more seasons.