Virat Kohli Gets Angry on Rajat Patidar; Yells at RCB Captain Publicly During IPL 2025 Game vs DC | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025, RCB vs DC: It was a night to forget for Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday as Delhi Capitals thrashed them by six wickets. RCB were well-placed at a certain point while defending an under-par 163 at the Chinnaswamy. But then, KL Rahul cut loose and finished the game in a jiffy even before the hosts could make plans.

At a certain point of time during the match, Kohli was spotted fuming at RCB captain Rajat Patidar. By the gesture, it seemed like Kohli was not happy with the field set. During the same match, Kohli was also seen having an animated chat with mentor Dinesh Karthik on the sidelines. The clip of Kohli fuming at Patidar is now going viral on social space.

Rajat Patidar Hails Tim David

"It wasn't acceptable to go from 80 for 1 to 90 for 4, we have a good batting line-up, but we need to assess the situation. That has been positive, the way Tim David accelerated was amazing, the bowling in the powerplay was special. We aren't thinking about our away record, but we just need to play good cricket and keep it simple," he said after the loss at the post-match presentation.

Meanwhile, with the bat, Kohli got a start - but could not convert it into a big one. He perished for 22 off 14 balls.