Virat Kohli Smashes His Pad in Anger After Azmatullah Omarzai Dismisses Him During RCB-PBKS IPL 2025 Final | WATCH VIDEO

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: It was pin-drop silence at the Narendra Modi stadium on Tuesday during the IPL final when Azmatullah Omarzai took a sensational catch to dismiss Virat Kohli. It is no secret that the wicket of Kohli is always the prized scalp, thanks to his stature. Omarzai took a sensational catch to get Kohli packing for 43 off 35 balls. Kohli could never get his innings going and hence he punched his pads with his bat in anger after his dismissal. That reactionj almost summed up his knock. He struggled to find gaps and that is a rarity with Kohli.

It seemed like the ball gripped a little and got a little big on him and hence he could not control the pull shot. The clip of Kohli losing his cool is now going viral on soicial space.

Meanwhile, RCB are struggling to get their innings going after being put into bat. Phil Salt got a few boundaries in the begining, but then he was dismissed while he tried to go aerial. The ball did not come off the middle of his bat and there was a top-edge which was taken by Shreyas Iyer. And then just when Mayank Agarwal seemed to get going, he was dismissed. Rajat Patidar also could not get going like he was expected to. Patidar perished for 26 off 16 balls.

