Virat Kohli Resumes Training Well Before ODI Return? Fans Claim '2027 WC' Dream is on | VIRAL PIC

Asia Cup 2025: Virat Kohli resumed training in London well before his ODI comeback. There is much speculation around Kohli's ODI career. While some believe he will continue till the 2027 ODI World Cup, others believe that the tour to Australia would be his last. For the unversed, the Indian team will play a limited-overs series in Australia, starting October 19. With so much speculation happening, a picture of him in a training kit has surfaced on social space and has gone viral. Fans reckon the ‘2027 ODI WC’ dream is still on.

KING Returns to Training?

Kohli took a selfie with a fan. Thanks to his undying popularity, the picture has become the talk of the town. Here are some of the comments.

Meanwhile, Kohli and his family is in London.

KING Kohli

Kohli is regarded as one of the best batters of the generation and hence when he announced his Test retirement, it shocked most because the majority reckons he is still fit enough to continue playing the longest format. He has also retired from the T20 format after India clinched the 2024 T20 WC in West Indies. Kohli played an integral role in India's triumphant run. He was also awarded the Player of the Match in the summit clash versus South Africa.

ALSO READ: India Asia Cup 2025 Squad Announcement Live Updates