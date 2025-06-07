Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni to Retire From IPL Ahead of 2026 Season? Michael Clarke Gives Verdict

IPL 2026: Now that the 2025 season is over, the speculations for the upcoming season is already underway among experts and fans. Most of the talk is around the future of Indian stalwarts - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni - will they feature in the 2026 season? That is the question in the minds of most fans and experts. Former Australian captain Michael Clarke, somebody who follows Indian cricket closely, gave his two cents on this. As per Clarke, all the three Indian cricketing icons will play in the 2026 season.

‘Sponsors, they are there because of MS Dhoni’

Clarke said on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, “I think MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma will play in next year's IPL. MS Dhoni is massive. Every time Chennai plays, even in away games, there are more Chennai fans than any other fans. Sponsors, they are there because of MS Dhoni. The fans, they are there because of MS Dhoni.”

“He is the king of that franchise. They want him to keep playing, and I don’t think people realize the impact. When he decides to retire, it will be a huge loss to the franchise," he added further.

RCB's IPL to Remember

It was certainly an IPL to remember for Virat Kohli, not quite for MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru brought an end to their title quest as they went onto clinch the coveted silverware after 18-long years.