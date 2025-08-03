WATCH | Mohammed Siraj's Surprising Boundary Slip-Up Leaves Prasidh Krishna In Awkward Spot

Mohammed Siraj made a costly slip-up after he mistakenly stepped on the boundary ropes while gaining balance. With the ball in his hand, the Indian pacer mistakenly conceded six runs despite completing the catch.

The error was so significant that the entire team looked upset after it had happened. It was a golden chance to take down Harry Brook, but Siraj failed to maintain balance and stepped on the boundary skirtings.

Mohammed Siraj Makes Costly Error During Fielding, Leaves Prasidh Krishna Red-Faced

In the 35th over during England's second innings, Harry Brook smacked Prasidh Krishna's delivery towards fine leg, with the ball taking the aerial route while sailing towards the boundary ropes.

Mohammed Siraj was the man near the ropes, and he had completed the catch. However, the Indian pacer fumbled and stepped onto the boundary ropes with the ball in his hand.

The move was incredibly costly, as Harry Brook had settled himself well in the chase with England sailing towards the target.

Prasidh Krishna was seen celebrating with his arms spread wide and had a cheeky grin after Mohammed Siraj completed the catch. However, his emotions shifted instantly, with expressions of disappointment emerging after Siraj's slip-up.

Harry Brook & Joe Root Foster Clinical Partnership For England During Chase

Harry Brook continues to trouble the Indian batters as he has unleashed himself in T20 mode. The English batter notched up seven boundaries and two sixes to go past the 50-run mark. Joe Root has also secured his half-century, with England less than 200 runs away from the target.

Team India has managed to notch up just three wickets so far, with one coming from the day three play. Prasidh Krishna took out Ben Duckett via a catch-out. Mohammed Siraj dismissed captain Ollie Pope at 27.