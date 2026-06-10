WATCH | Nahid Rana-Josh Inglis' Heated Argument Stirs Controversy During Ban-Aus ODI

Ban vs Aus: Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led Bangladesh registered an emphatic 86 runs (DLS method) win over Australia on Tuesday but not before Nahid Rana and Josh Inglis got into an heated argument. The incident took place of the first ball off the 11th over when Rana got Inglis caught-behind. After Inglis was dismissed, Rana gave him a send-off asking him to go to the dressing-room.

That is when Inglis stopped in his strides, turned back, and said something to Rana. Before things went out of hand, the umpires intervened and calmed things down. Inglis perished for 19 off 25 balls. Here is the clip of the incident that is now going viral:

WATCH VIDEO

For the unversed, rain intervened and that ensured play was called off. There is no doubt that Bangladesh deserved the win as they were the better side. For the returning Mosaddek Hossain, it was a day to remember as he hit a brilliant 86 off 70 balls and was eventually awarded the player of the match as well.

Advertisement

"It's been difficult for Mosa because after a long time he came back and the way he shown his performance, it was excellent. And I think he needed to perform at that moment. And they showed that they have character. As a captain, I'm really, really happy, and we need to keep going and maintain the momentum," Bangladesh captain praised Mosaddek during the post-match presentation.

Advertisement