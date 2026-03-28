WATCH | Pakistan's Babar Azam TROLLED Brutally Over His Hilarious Ad Shoot Faux-Pas

PSL 2026: Pakistan's veteran batter Babar Azam is facing backlash again. This time, over a faux pas during an ad shoot. During a recent ad shoot, Babar was supposed to catch the ball one-handed.

In order to ensure no injury is caused to the player while taking the catch, mattresses were put on the floor so that the player lands on it. While taking the catch during the shot, Babar dropped it. Babar dropping the catch during the ad shoot has drawn reactions from all quarters. The Pakistan cricketer is getting trolled brutally.

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Here is the clip of the dropped catch which has now gone viral.

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Babar has not had a good run with the bat in recent times, he has not been among the runs and has hence faced criticism. He would be hoping that he can get back into form in the PSL and change the entire narrative against him. With so much riding on his form, he needs it more than ever before. Spotlight is bound to be on him and it would be interesting to see how he copes with the pressure and emerges as a winner.

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