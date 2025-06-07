Wicket-Keeper Batter Jos Buttler Scripts Unwanted Record Following Heroic 96 During England's First T20I Against West Indies

Jos Buttler is one of the finest cricketers in the modern era of the sport across all formats and is an extremely key player for England. The wicket-keeper batter has several records to his name and also represents Gujarat Titans in the recently concluded Indian Premier League. Following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League, Jos Buttler is currently on national duty as he is representing England in a T20I series against West Indies. Buttler was at his best again in the first T20I against West Indies as he made a massive 96 in England's winning cause against West Indies.

Jos Buttler Makes Unwanted Record Against West Indies

Star England wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler was the star for England against West Indies. During the match Jos Buttler made a quickfire 96 off 59 balls to help England post up a total of 188/6 at the end of their 20 overs. West Indies failed to reach the set target of 189 and missed out on the win by 21 runs. During the match however, Jos Buttler created an unwanted record.

Jos Buttler as he was dismissed for 96 against West Indies became the first English wicket-keeper batter to be dismissed in the 90s. He also became the fourth batter for England to be dismissed in the 90s as he joined a list which includes Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow.

England Take Lead In T20I Series Against West Indies

England and West Indies are playing a three match series against West Indies. The series is being played in England. During the first T20I between England and West Indies, England managed to secure the win by a margin of 21 runs to take the lead in the series. Despite Jos Buttler playing a massive innings of 96, Liam Dawson was awarded the Man Of The Match award for his fantastic bowling figures of 4/20 in his four overs.