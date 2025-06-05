'There Is No Apology': Yograj Singh Lashes Out At Shreyas Iyer, Cites Criminal Offence Section 302 And Calls For Two-Match Ban On PBKS Skipper

Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) were defeated by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the summit clash of the Indian Premier League. Both RCB and PBKS were the two best teams of the tournament, but the final clash of the eighteenth edition did not live up to the expectations. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru fought hard and valiantly and restrained Punjab's aggressive batting line-up on the night of the finals.

Yograj Singh Bashes Shreyas Iyer

While chasing 191 runs, the Shreyas Iyer-led side succumbed to pressure and managed to score only 184 runs at the loss of seven wickets. Shreyas Iyer, in particular, who was expected to stay at the crease and score runs for the Punjab Kings, was dismissed cheaply, and that in many ways resulted in Punjab Kings losing the game. Former India cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's father showed no mercy to Shreyas Iyer and ripped him apart for playing such a half-hearted shot.

"The shot which Shreyas Iyer played in the final was a criminal offense, according to me. Ashok Mankad told me about this criminal offense, which comes under Section 302. He also told me that the repercussions of this are that you will be banned for two matches. What Shreyas did yesterday is not acceptable. There is no apology for that," said Yograj while speaking to ANI.

Punjab Kings Fall Like A Pack Of Cards

The final was played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where over 200 runs are scored for fun. The Punjab Kings managed to restrain the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to 190 runs, but they themselves failed to chase the total down. Punjab failing to chase the target down with the likes of Shashank Singh, Josh Inglis, Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, and Priyansh Arya is a testament to how good Royal Challengers Bengaluru's bowling was on the night of the finals.