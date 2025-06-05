Zaheer Khan Likely To Remain Under The Scanner After Lucknow Super Giants' Dismal IPL 2025 Campaign: Reports

Updated 5 June 2025 at 14:21 IST
IPL 2025: The one Indian Premier League team that will be very, very disappointed with how they performed in the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League will be the Lucknow Super Giants. The LSG team management did everything in their power to put a strong team on the park, having the likes of Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and others. A batting line-up that could decimate opponents at will, but things started to go downhill for them even before they could know.
The eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been a very strange one. Four teams (Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans) dominated the other six franchises, and this speaks volumes about how strongly the top four played. Another season of the IPL has come to an end, and now all the franchises will have to plan, regroup, and rebuild towards the next season of the Indian Premier League. According to a report in Cricbuzz, several questions are being raised about the key members of the Lucknow Super Giants, especially their mentor Zaheer Khan.
The report says that Khan only had a one-year contract while he was onboarded last year. It is being said that Zaheer Khan's contract might not be renewed. It is also unclear how Zaheer and LSG Head Coach Justin Langer teamed up and strategized for the team's cause. Lucknow Super Giants are in dire need to turn things around before the next season starts.
The Lucknow Super Giants finished seventh on the IPL 2025 Points Table. LSG finished with only six wins from 14 games, and it does not do justice to the kind of firepower that they have in their side. The report also states that the management is not happy with how the 2025 season went, but Zaheer can't be solely held responsible for that.
