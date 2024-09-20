sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:42 IST, September 20th 2024

MCC NEET-PG 2024 Counselling Registration Schedule For AIQ Likely To Be Out Today at mcc.nic.in

MCC NEET-PG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) can release the NEET-PG 2024 counselling schedule for all India quota (AIQ) seats today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
NEET PG Counselling Registration Schedule Notification Expected Today
NEET PG Counselling Registration Schedule Notification Expected Today
  • 2 min read
10:42 IST, September 20th 2024