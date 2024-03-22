×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 10:50 IST

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12th Results 2024 Date Likely To Be Announced Today, Where And How To Check

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result date today, March 22. The results are expected to follow shortly, likely by March 23.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date Expected Shortly
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Date Expected Shortly | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

As students eagerly await the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result date today, March 22. The results are expected to follow shortly, likely by March 23. Alongside the Class 12 results, the BSEB 10th Class result 2024 is also on the horizon, scheduled to be declared by March 28, 2024. These crucial results will be declared on the official Bihar Board website - results.biharboardonline.com.

To streamline the process, students can utilize their mobile phones to access the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12. Whether through the website or SMS service, obtaining the results on mobile devices has been made hassle-free.

Advertisement

The BSEB Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 1 to 12, with the Class 10 exams held between February 15 and 23, 2024, adhering to the traditional pen and paper format.

Also Read: Bihar Board Class 12 Toppers' Verification Complete, Muzaffarpur Dominates -BSEB 12th Result Updates

Advertisement

How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 on smart phone

For those eager to check their Bihar Board Result 2024 on a mobile phone, here's a simple step-by-step guide:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board - Using a mobile browser, navigate to results.biharboardonline.com.

Find the Bihar Board 12th/10th Result 2024 Link - Locate the relevant result link on the homepage.

Advertisement

Enter the required details - Input your Roll Code, Roll Number, or Name in the designated fields.

Submit the details - Once entered, tap on the submit button to proceed.

Advertisement

Save and download your Bihar School Examination Board Inter/Matric Result 2024 - After the result appears on the screen, ensure to save and download it for future reference.

It's essential to note that the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12 and 10 released online are provisional. Hence, students are advised to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools.

Advertisement

Stay informed and connected with the latest educational updates by subscribing to notifications with your mobile number.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

Tamilisai Soundararajan

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Bhutan

India news Live

a few seconds ago
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Reviews

3 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB, MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener

Kohli on Dhoni, CSK clash

4 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

5 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

6 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Family Picture

Nita Ambani's 'Son' Happy

7 minutes ago
AAP workers protest at ITO

AAP Leaders Detained

10 minutes ago
Evergrande fraud case

Evergrande fraud case

10 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Bonds Donors to AAP

12 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

13 minutes ago
6 Years Later, Delhi HC Admits CBI's Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others

2G Scam

13 minutes ago
aap protest

Heavy Traffic at ITO

14 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

15 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit stocks rally 48%

15 minutes ago
K Kavitha

SC Denies to Bail

22 minutes ago
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results

BSEB topper verification

22 minutes ago
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity

Tennis Star Leander Paes

24 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo