As students eagerly await the Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the result date today, March 22. The results are expected to follow shortly, likely by March 23. Alongside the Class 12 results, the BSEB 10th Class result 2024 is also on the horizon, scheduled to be declared by March 28, 2024. These crucial results will be declared on the official Bihar Board website - results.biharboardonline.com.

To streamline the process, students can utilize their mobile phones to access the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12. Whether through the website or SMS service, obtaining the results on mobile devices has been made hassle-free.

The BSEB Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 1 to 12, with the Class 10 exams held between February 15 and 23, 2024, adhering to the traditional pen and paper format.

How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 on smart phone

For those eager to check their Bihar Board Result 2024 on a mobile phone, here's a simple step-by-step guide:

Visit the official website of the Bihar Board - Using a mobile browser, navigate to results.biharboardonline.com.

Find the Bihar Board 12th/10th Result 2024 Link - Locate the relevant result link on the homepage.

Enter the required details - Input your Roll Code, Roll Number, or Name in the designated fields.

Submit the details - Once entered, tap on the submit button to proceed.

Save and download your Bihar School Examination Board Inter/Matric Result 2024 - After the result appears on the screen, ensure to save and download it for future reference.

It's essential to note that the Bihar Board Result 2024 Class 12 and 10 released online are provisional. Hence, students are advised to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools.

