Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 11:27 IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Toppers' Verification Complete, Muzaffarpur Dominates -BSEB 12th Result Updates

Bihar Board class 12th toppers' verification process has been completed by BSEB on Thursday. Many toppers are from Muzaffarpur. Results expected on March 23.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results | Image:File Photo
  • 2 min read
As anticipation mounts, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is on the brink of releasing the Bihar Board Inter Result 2024 (BSEB 12th Result 2024) . As per sources, the BSEB inter result date 2024 can be announced today, March 22. However, it is less likely that the results will be declared today because the state is celebrating Bihar Diwas today. The state government organises various programmes on occasion of Bihar Diwas on March 22 in which all the government bodies are engaged. Hence, the BSEB intermediate class 12th results are expected to be declared on March 23. The Bihar Board 12th results 2024 will be accessible on the official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in.result-php.co/inter.

Bihar Board Class 12th Toppers' Verification Complete

Prior to the release, the Bihar Board has completed interviews with toppers who have scored highest marks in their streams- arts, science, and commerce. Notably, during these interviews, a significant number of students hailed from Muzaffarpur district, as per reports. BSEB conducts toppers' verification before releasing the results. Click here to know why BSEB conducts topper verification process every year.

Among those interviewed at BSEB office, Patna, a substantial proportion originates from Muzaffarpur. One such examinee, Deepshikha, who appeared for the science stream from Muzaffarpur, shared insights into the examination process. She told Live Hindustan that the exam, spanning approximately two hours, encompassed both written and oral segments. Questions ranged across various subjects including biology, physics, chemistry, Hindi, and English. Noteworthy inquiries included topics like the full form of ELISA in biology and the diversity of malaria species. Furthermore, queries pertaining to blood groups and DNA specificity were also posed.

Bihar Board to declare inter results in approximately 40 days

The Bihar Board 12th Examination, held from February 1 to February 12, witnessed a staggering registration count of 13,04,352 students. Following the conclusion of the examination, the Bihar Board diligently undertook the arduous task of evaluating millions of answer copies, a feat accomplished within a span of about 40 days.

With Bihar Board's track record of employing advanced technology, the results are expected to be released promptly, maintaining the board's tradition of being among the first to declare results. The fervor surrounding the announcement has heightened with the anticipation that the Bihar Board Intermediate Result could be disclosed today, coinciding with Bihar Diwas.

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 10:37 IST

