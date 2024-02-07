AISSEE 2024: Admit Card released for Sainik School Entrance Exam, here's how to download

Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the All India Sainik School Entrance Exam (AISSEE 2024). Candidates who have registered for the exam can now download their AISSEE Sainik School admit card 2024 from the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

To access the AISSEE Sainik School admit card 2024, candidates need their login credentials, including their registration ID and date of birth. The AISSEE 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on January 28, aiming to provide admissions to Classes 6 and 9 for the academic year 2024.

Advertisement

In case of any challenges while downloading the admit card or if there is any discrepancy in the information, candidates are encouraged to reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Alternatively, they can contact NTA via email at aissee@nta.ac.in, as stated in the official notice.

The Sainik School hall ticket 2024 will contain essential details such as the candidate’s name, parent’s name, date of birth, gender, category, address, registration number, Aadhaar number, exam date and timing, and roll number.

Advertisement

How to Download AISSEE Admit Card 2024:

Candidates can follow these steps to download the AISSEE Sainik School Admit Card 2024:

Advertisement

1. Visit the official NTA AISSEE website, aissee.nta.nic.in.

2. Enter login details, including email ID and date of birth.

3. Click on the 'Download AISSEE Sainik School Admit Card 2024' link.

4. Verify the details provided on the hall ticket.

5. Download and print a copy of the AISSEE Sainik School hall ticket.

Direct link to download AISSEE 2024 admit card.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to retain their admit cards until the completion of the admission process. Keeping the admit card secure is crucial for future reference and ensures a smooth admission procedure.