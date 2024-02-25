Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

AISSEE 2024 answer key released for Sainik School Entrance Exam; Here's how tto check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Answer Key for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 on February 25.

Nandini Verma
omr sheet
OMR sheet | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Answer Key for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 on February 25. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE/. As per the official statement by NTA, the preliminary answer keys for AISSEE 2024 will remain accessible until 5:30 p.m. on February 27, 2024.

Candidates can view the preliminary answer keys by logging into the website using their date of birth and application number. For those not satisfied with any answer key, there is an option to challenge it. Candidates can fill out an online application form for challenging a particular answer by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged. In addition, candidates can make representations against the recorded responses by paying a processing fee of Rs. 100 per response challenged.

Here's How to Check the NTA Sainik School Answer Key 2024:

1. Visit the official website of AISSEE at exams.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on "Display of OMR Answer Sheets, Recorded Responses and Provisional Answer Keys of AISSEE-2024."

3. A new page will open, and candidates must click on the AISSEE answer key link.

4. Enter your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

5. The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

6. Click on "Click to View/Challenge Answer Key."

7. Check the answer key and raise objections if necessary.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check AISSEE answer key.

Candidates are advised to go through the notification provided on the official website for detailed information.

Published February 25th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

