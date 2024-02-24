Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 24th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

AP TET Hall Ticket 2024: Admit Card Released, How to Download, Dates and Session Details

The Hall Ticket for the 2024 Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) has been released. Here’s how to download the admit card.

Shweta Parande
AP TET 2024
AP TET 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
AP TET Hall Ticket 2024: The Hall Ticket for the Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) was released by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, on Friday, February 23.

The admit card was released on the AP TET website at the following link: aptet.apcfss.in .

Dates and Session Details for AP TET 2024

There will be two sessions of the AP TET 2024 from February 27 to March 9. The first session will be from 9:30 am to 12 pm and the other second session will be from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. 

AP TET 2024 Answer Key and Results

The AP TET 2024 Provisional Answer Key will be revealed on March 10. The AP TET 2024 Results will be declared on March 14.

Steps to Download the AP TET Hall Ticket 2024 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh TET at aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Find the AP TET 2024 Hall Ticket tab on the homepage and click on the link.

Step 3: For logging in, the Admit Card website will ask for your information such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Fill in the login information and ‘Submit’ the form.

Step 5: The AP TET Admit Card 2024 will be displayed once you login.

Step 6: Check all the details of your Admit Card for AP TET 2024.

Step 7: Download the AP TET 2024 from the website onto your computer or phone.

Step 8: Take a print of your AP TET 2024 Admit Card and keep some extra copies.

The candidates will have to complete 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) in 2 hours and 30 minutes. 

Published February 24th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

