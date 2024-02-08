Advertisement

The online application process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 session 1 has been started by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani. To apply, candidates should visit the official website, bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT is conducted for admissions to BE, BPharm, and MSc programs at BITS' campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The exam comprises two sessions, and candidates have the option to appear in either or both sessions. For the BITSAT exam date in 2024, session 1 is scheduled from May 21 to 26, and session 2 will take place from June 22 to 26. The deadline to complete the application for session 1 is April 11.

Advertisement

The application fee for male candidates from India and Nepal is Rs 3,400, while female applicants need to submit Rs 2,900. For candidates in Dubai, the application fee is Rs 7,000 for both males and females.

Direct link to apply online for BITSAT 2024.

Advertisement

Steps to Apply for BITSAT 2024 Session 1:

1. Visit the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com.

2. Click on the BITSAT 2024 session 1 online application link.

3. Fill out the registration form with details such as name, email ID, and contact information.

4. Log in using the credentials generated during registration.

5. Complete the form by providing personal and academic details.

6. Submit the required documents and pay the application fee.

7. Finalize the BITSAT session 1 registration for 2024 by submitting the form.

8. Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

Advertisement

Applicants are advised to follow these steps carefully and refer to the official BITSAT guidelines for any specific details or instructions related to the application process. Additionally, it's essential to adhere to the prescribed deadlines to ensure a successful application.

BITSAT 2024 Important Dates

Event Description Date Start of application form January 15, 2024 Deadline to apply online for BITSAT-2024 Session-1 or Both sessions April 11, 2024 Revision/editing (online) in the application form by candidates April 15-19, 2024 Test center allotment and announcement to candidates May 1, 2024 Candidates to reserve Test date and slot May 6-10, 2024 Candidates to download Hall tickets with instructions (for Session-1) May 15, 2024 to till the exam date BITSAT-2024 Online Test Session-1* May 21-26, 2024 Application window to apply for BITSAT-2024 Session-2 only May 22 to June 10, 2024 Revision/editing (online) in the application form by candidates June 11-12, 2024 Test center allotment and announcement to candidates June 13, 2024 Candidates to reserve Test date and slot June 15-17, 2024 Candidates to download the Hall tickets with instructions June 19, 2024 to till the exam date BITSAT-2024 Online Test Session-2* June 22-26, 2024 Apply for admission with 12th Marks and Preferences of Programmes June 1-28, 2024 Editing of Marks/Preferences in Application form June 29-30, 2024 Admit list and Waitlist announcement after Iteration I July 3, 2024 Deadline for accepting the offer along with payment of fee/advance fees July 08, 2024 Announcement of admission assignment after Iteration II July 11, 2024 Deadline for payment of balance fees by candidates selected for admission from the waiting list in Iteration II July 15, 2024 Deadline for candidates who wish to withdraw their admission to submit a withdrawal request online using required credentials July 13-16, 2024 Announcement of admission assignment after Iteration III July 19, 2024 Deadline for payment of balance fees by candidates selected for admission from the waiting list in Iteration III July 22, 2024 Deadline for candidates who wish to withdraw their admission to submit a withdrawal request online using required credentials July 24-25, 2024 Reporting of candidates selected for admission in Iterations I, II, and III at their respective campuses (other than the BITS-RMIT Academy students) and their Document verification and completion of other Admission formalities July 30, 2024 (9:00 AM) Fresh-students Orientation Programme who have reported and completed their Admission formalities on July 30, 2024, at respective Campuses. Detailed information will be provided by the respective Campus July 31, 2024 Fresh-students Orientation at the respective Campuses August 31, 2024 First Semester begins August 01, 2024 Registration for all students at the respective Campuses August 01, 2024 Class-work begins at the respective Campuses August 02, 2024 Announcement of admission assignment after Iteration IV to VI and subsequent deadlines for payment of balance fees by candidates and their reporting at the respective Campuses August 02-21, 2024