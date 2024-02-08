Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

BITSAT 2024 registration begins, check important dates for BIT Admissions here

The online application process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 session 1 has been started.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
The online application process for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2024 session 1 has been started by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani. To apply, candidates should visit the official website, bitsadmission.com.

BITSAT is conducted for admissions to BE, BPharm, and MSc programs at BITS' campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad. The exam comprises two sessions, and candidates have the option to appear in either or both sessions. For the BITSAT exam date in 2024, session 1 is scheduled from May 21 to 26, and session 2 will take place from June 22 to 26. The deadline to complete the application for session 1 is April 11.

The application fee for male candidates from India and Nepal is Rs 3,400, while female applicants need to submit Rs 2,900. For candidates in Dubai, the application fee is Rs 7,000 for both males and females.

Direct link to apply online for BITSAT 2024.

Steps to Apply for BITSAT 2024 Session 1:

1. Visit the official website of BITS Pilani at bitsadmission.com.
2. Click on the BITSAT 2024 session 1 online application link.
3. Fill out the registration form with details such as name, email ID, and contact information.
4. Log in using the credentials generated during registration.
5. Complete the form by providing personal and academic details.
6. Submit the required documents and pay the application fee.
7. Finalize the BITSAT session 1 registration for 2024 by submitting the form.
8. Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference.

Applicants are advised to follow these steps carefully and refer to the official BITSAT guidelines for any specific details or instructions related to the application process. Additionally, it's essential to adhere to the prescribed deadlines to ensure a successful application.

BITSAT 2024 Important Dates

Event DescriptionDate
Start of application formJanuary 15, 2024
Deadline to apply online for BITSAT-2024 Session-1 or Both sessionsApril 11, 2024
Revision/editing (online) in the application form by candidatesApril 15-19, 2024
Test center allotment and announcement to candidatesMay 1, 2024
Candidates to reserve Test date and slotMay 6-10, 2024
Candidates to download Hall tickets with instructions (for Session-1)May 15, 2024 to till the exam date
BITSAT-2024 Online Test Session-1*May 21-26, 2024
Application window to apply for BITSAT-2024 Session-2 onlyMay 22 to June 10, 2024
Revision/editing (online) in the application form by candidatesJune 11-12, 2024
Test center allotment and announcement to candidatesJune 13, 2024
Candidates to reserve Test date and slotJune 15-17, 2024
Candidates to download the Hall tickets with instructionsJune 19, 2024 to till the exam date
BITSAT-2024 Online Test Session-2*June 22-26, 2024
Apply for admission with 12th Marks and Preferences of ProgrammesJune 1-28, 2024
Editing of Marks/Preferences in Application formJune 29-30, 2024
Admit list and Waitlist announcement after Iteration IJuly 3, 2024
Deadline for accepting the offer along with payment of fee/advance feesJuly 08, 2024
Announcement of admission assignment after Iteration IIJuly 11, 2024
Deadline for payment of balance fees by candidates selected for admission from the waiting list in Iteration IIJuly 15, 2024
Deadline for candidates who wish to withdraw their admission to submit a withdrawal request online using required credentialsJuly 13-16, 2024
Announcement of admission assignment after Iteration IIIJuly 19, 2024
Deadline for payment of balance fees by candidates selected for admission from the waiting list in Iteration IIIJuly 22, 2024
Deadline for candidates who wish to withdraw their admission to submit a withdrawal request online using required credentialsJuly 24-25, 2024
Reporting of candidates selected for admission in Iterations I, II, and III at their respective campuses (other than the BITS-RMIT Academy students) and their Document verification and completion of other Admission formalitiesJuly 30, 2024 (9:00 AM)
Fresh-students Orientation Programme who have reported and completed their Admission formalities on July 30, 2024, at respective Campuses. Detailed information will be provided by the respective CampusJuly 31, 2024
Fresh-students Orientation at the respective CampusesAugust 31, 2024
First Semester beginsAugust 01, 2024
Registration for all students at the respective CampusesAugust 01, 2024
Class-work begins at the respective CampusesAugust 02, 2024
Announcement of admission assignment after Iteration IV to VI and subsequent deadlines for payment of balance fees by candidates and their reporting at the respective CampusesAugust 02-21, 2024
Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:18 IST

