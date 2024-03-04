Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

CUET PG 2024 city intimation slip to be released today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG advance city intimation slip on March 4, 2024. Here's how to download

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG advance city intimation slip on March 4, 2024. Candidates who have enrolled for the CUET PG 2024 examination can access the exam city intimation slip from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET PG intimation slip will be downloadable using the candidates' registration number and password.

Following the release of the advance city intimation slip, NTA is scheduled to issue the CUET PG Admit Card 2024 on March 7, 2024.

Advertisement

Steps to Download CUET PG 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip by following these steps:

Advertisement
  1. Visit the official website of CUET PG, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.
  2. Click on the CUET PG Intimation Slip link provided on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and password.
  4. Click on the Submit button.
  5. The CUET PG exam city slip will be displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and save it for future reference.

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 on March 7

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG Admit Card is expected to be released tentatively on March 7, 2024. Candidates will need their registration number and password to access their admit cards. After downloading the hall ticket, it is recommended to carefully review the details mentioned on it and ensure accuracy. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG 2024 examination from March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024. The exam will be held in two or three shifts, depending on the number of candidates appearing.

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

9 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

9 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

9 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

9 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

9 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

10 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

10 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

10 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

10 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

10 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

10 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

10 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

11 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

13 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Michael Vaughan unsure of Jonny Bairstow & more players' fate in Tests

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  2. 1 Dead, 3 Missing After Car Falls Into Canal in UP, Rescue Ops On

    India News34 minutes ago

  3. Akon Sings Chammak Challo In Sherwani At Anant-Radhika's Bash | Watch

    Entertainment38 minutes ago

  4. 23-Year-Old Vizag Photographer Murdered For 15 Lakh Camera, 2 Arrested

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. Kerala SSLC exams 2024 begin today

    Educationan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo