The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG advance city intimation slip on March 4, 2024. Candidates who have enrolled for the CUET PG 2024 examination can access the exam city intimation slip from the official website pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The CUET PG intimation slip will be downloadable using the candidates' registration number and password.

Following the release of the advance city intimation slip, NTA is scheduled to issue the CUET PG Admit Card 2024 on March 7, 2024.

Steps to Download CUET PG 2024 Exam City Intimation Slip

Candidates can download the CUET PG 2024 exam city intimation slip by following these steps:

Visit the official website of CUET PG, pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. Click on the CUET PG Intimation Slip link provided on the homepage. Enter your registration number and password. Click on the Submit button. The CUET PG exam city slip will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.

CUET PG Admit Card 2024 on March 7

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) PG Admit Card is expected to be released tentatively on March 7, 2024. Candidates will need their registration number and password to access their admit cards. After downloading the hall ticket, it is recommended to carefully review the details mentioned on it and ensure accuracy. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET PG 2024 examination from March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024. The exam will be held in two or three shifts, depending on the number of candidates appearing.