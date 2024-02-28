English
Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

CUET PG 2024 exam to begin on March 11; Check complete schedule here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate Programs, from March 11 to 28. Schedule here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for Postgraduate Programs, known as CUET (PG) – 2024, from March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Mode (CBT) across India and in 24 cities outside the country.

The upcoming examination is proposed to be held in a total of 44 shifts, with each shift having a duration of 105 minutes. It will cover a vast array of subjects, with CUET (PG) – 2024 slated to offer examinations for 157 subjects. Notably, a significant number of candidates, totaling 4,62,589 unique registered individuals, are expected to sit for a total of 7,68,389 tests. Candidates were granted the flexibility to choose a maximum of four Test Papers or subjects as per their preferences.

Click here to check CUET PG 2024 schedule

City Intimation Slips for the examination will be made available on the official websites https://nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in approximately seven days prior to the examination date.

CUET (PG) serves as a single-window opportunity for students aspiring to secure admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating Institutions, including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities nationwide.

Candidates and concerned stakeholders are advised to adhere to the schedule provided in Annexure 1 of the notification. Additionally, for any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or email NTA at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

It is strongly recommended that candidates and stakeholders regularly visit the NTA websites www.nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in for the latest updates and information regarding the CUET (PG) – 2024 examination.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

