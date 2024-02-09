Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

CUET PG 2024 registration deadline extended till February 10

NTA has once again extended the last date for registering for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 till February 10.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the last date for registering for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 till February 10. This extension provides another opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied to complete the CUET PG application form 2024, available at [pgcuet.samarth.ac.in](https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/). The revised deadline for fee payment is now February 11.

Key Points:

- To register for the exam, general category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 for two papers.

- General-Economically Weaker Sections (Gen-EWS) and Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) candidates need to submit Rs 1,000.

Advertisement

- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and third gender candidates have a fee payment of Rs 900.

- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) will pay Rs 800.

Advertisement

- The fee for applicants outside India is Rs 6,000 for up to two test papers.

Additional Paper Fees:

Advertisement

- General candidates opting for extra papers will pay Rs 600 for each additional paper.

- Reserved category candidates will pay Rs 500 for each extra paper.

Advertisement

- Applicants outside India will pay Rs 2,000 for each additional paper.

With the extension of the registration deadline, candidates now have until February 14 to make corrections to their application forms.

Advertisement

The CUET PG 2024 exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with the question paper available in English and Hindi (bilingual), except for languages, MTech higher sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). Candidates are advised to make use of this extended opportunity to complete their registration process for CUET PG 2024.

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement