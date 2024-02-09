Advertisement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the last date for registering for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2024 till February 10. This extension provides another opportunity for candidates who have not yet applied to complete the CUET PG application form 2024, available at [pgcuet.samarth.ac.in](https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in/). The revised deadline for fee payment is now February 11.

Key Points:

- To register for the exam, general category candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 for two papers.

- General-Economically Weaker Sections (Gen-EWS) and Other Backward Classes-Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) candidates need to submit Rs 1,000.

- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and third gender candidates have a fee payment of Rs 900.

- Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwD) will pay Rs 800.

- The fee for applicants outside India is Rs 6,000 for up to two test papers.

Additional Paper Fees:

- General candidates opting for extra papers will pay Rs 600 for each additional paper.

- Reserved category candidates will pay Rs 500 for each extra paper.

- Applicants outside India will pay Rs 2,000 for each additional paper.

With the extension of the registration deadline, candidates now have until February 14 to make corrections to their application forms.

The CUET PG 2024 exam will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode, with the question paper available in English and Hindi (bilingual), except for languages, MTech higher sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). Candidates are advised to make use of this extended opportunity to complete their registration process for CUET PG 2024.