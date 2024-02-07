CUET PG 2024 registration deadline extended up to January 31, check revised schedule here

Advertisement

In response to numerous requests from candidates and other concerned stakeholders, the registration period for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET(PG)] – 2024 has been extended by the National Testing Agency. The CUET PG 2024 registration window that was scheduled to close on January 24 has been extended up to January 31. The details of the revised dates are provided below:

Revised Dates:

Online Submission of Application Form:

Existing Dates: 26 December 2023 to 24 January 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Revised Dates: 26 December 2023 to 31 January 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Successful Final Transaction of Fee:

Existing Dates: 26 December 2023 to 25 January 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Revised Dates: 26 December 2023 to 01 February 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Correction in Particulars:

Existing Dates: 27 January 2024 to 29 January 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Revised Dates: 02 February 2024 to 04 February 2024 (Up to 11:50 P.M.)

Click here for official notice.

Candidates and stakeholders are urged to take note of these revised dates and proceed accordingly. This extension aims to accommodate the needs of applicants and ensure a smooth and accessible registration process for the CUET(PG) – 2024.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can reach out to the NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or contact NTA via email at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in.

To stay updated with the latest information regarding the examination, candidates are advised to regularly visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in and https://pgcuet.samarth.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) remains committed to providing transparent and timely updates to facilitate a seamless examination process.

